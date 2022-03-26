Home>>
No casualties reported after 6.0-magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai: CENC
(Xinhua) 11:00, March 26, 2022
XINING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- No casualties have been reported after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest China's Qinghai Province Saturday, said local authorities.
The quake struck the city of Delingha in the province at 0:21 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 38.50 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, 126 km away from the city, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
The tremor was felt by residents in the city. So far there have been no reports of casualties and house collapses, said Cai Tingkai, head of the city's seismological bureau.
