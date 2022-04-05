Farming activities in full swing across China

Xinhua) 10:25, April 05, 2022

Aerial photo shows villagers working in the fields in Hexi Township of Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Yu Zhonghua/Xinhua)

(220404) -- ZUNYI, April 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Aerial photo shows villagers working in the fields in Zheng'an County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Zhao Yongzhang/Xinhua)

(220404) -- YONGZHOU, April 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- A villager works in the fields in Guitou Village of Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

(220404) -- ANQING, April 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Villagers work in the fields in Xiying Village of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Wu Junqi/Xinhua)

(220404) -- LUZHOU, April 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Villagers work in the fields in Lunan Village of Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

(220404) -- TONGREN, April 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Aerial photo shows villagers working in the fields in Zhonghuashan Village of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Peng Jun/Xinhua)

(220404) -- CENGONG, April 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- A villager works in the fields in Zhouping Village of Cengong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)

(220404) -- KAIYUAN, April 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- A villager works in the fields in Yimin Village of Kaiyuan, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Zhang Hongke/Xinhua)

(220404) -- XIUSHAN, April 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Aerial photo shows villagers working in the fields in Rongxi Township of Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Hu Cheng/Xinhua)

(220404) -- ZUNHUA, April 4, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Aerial photo shows villagers working in the fields in Xizhuang Village of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, April 4, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)