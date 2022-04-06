Farming activities in full swing across China

Xinhua) 08:14, April 06, 2022

A farmer works at a vegetable base in Xialing Village, Xixiangtang District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 5, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2022 shows farmers working in the field in Jiucheng Township, Daozhen Yilao and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou province. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Chen Qingjun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2022 shows farmers working in the field in Tianzhuang Village, Xiaojiazhuang Township of Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Zhao Yuguo/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2022 shows farmers working in the field in Tuanjie Village, Baini Township, Yuqing County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Mu Mingfei/Xinhua)

A villager works at a peach orchard in Jiaolou Village, Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, April 5, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

A farmer carries seedlings in the paddy field in Huaqiao Village, Jingzi Township, Shuangfeng County of Loudi, central China's Hunan Province, April 5, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

A farmer plows the field in Yangliu Village, Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 5, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Farmers plant ginger in the field in Donghanzhuang Village, Xiaoji Township, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, April 5, 2022. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Villagers work at a vegetable base in Xianfeng Village, Tuxi Township, Quxian County of Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 5, 2022. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

Villagers work at a chili-planting base in Xinzhou Township, Zheng'an County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 5, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Yongzhang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2022 shows a farmer using drones to take care of wheat in the field in Duanbolan Township of Jimo District in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Liang Xiaopeng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2022 shows villagers taking care of chili seedlings in Deka Village, Guandong Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

