In Pics: Spring farming of cotton has started in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:49, April 10, 2022

Aerial photo shows a tractor ploughing a cotton field in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Huang Wanli/Xinhua)

URUMQI, April 9, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Spring farming of cotton has started in Xinjiang.

Aerial photo shows a tractor ploughing a cotton field in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

An unmanned tractor sows seeds in a cotton field in Xayar County, Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a seeding machine with Beidou Navigation Satellite System working in a cotton field in Atux City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 7, 2022. (Photo by Yang Lin/Xinhua)

A farmer pours cotton seeds into a seeding machine in Xayar County, Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)

A seeding machine with Beidou Navigation Satellite System works in a cotton field in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Huang Wanli/Xinhua)

Farmers pour cotton seeds into a seeding machine in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Nian Lei/Xinhua)

Farmers cover fields with plastic films in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Nian Lei/Xinhua)

A farmer covers fields with plastic films in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Nian Lei/Xinhua)

Farmers cover fields with plastic films in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Nian Lei/Xinhua)

A seeding machine with Beidou Navigation Satellite System works in a cotton field in Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Huang Wanli/Xinhua)

Two tractors plough a cotton field in Xayar County, Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Liu Yuzhu/Xinhua)■

