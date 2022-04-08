We Are China

Newly-born Bengal tiger quintuplets to make debut in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 08:38, April 08, 2022

Bengal tiger "Weiwei" and her cub are seen at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 7, 2022.

The newly-born Bengal tiger quintuplets in the park will make their debut on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)