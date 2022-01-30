Tigers in zoos in spotlight as Year of Tiger approaches

Xinhua) 15:41, January 30, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows twin cubs of white Bengal tiger at the Nantong Forest Safari Park in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. While the Year of the Tiger approaches, tigers in zoos are in the spotlight and attract a lot of attention from visitors in China. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Two tiger cubs are seen at the Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 29, 2022. While the Year of the Tiger approaches, tigers in zoos are in the spotlight and attract a lot of attention from visitors in China. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

Two female Siberian tiger cubs are seen at the Yunnan Safari Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 29, 2022. While the Year of the Tiger approaches, tigers in zoos are in the spotlight and attract a lot of attention from visitors in China. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows a Siberian tiger at the Nantong Forest Safari Park in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. While the Year of the Tiger approaches, tigers in zoos are in the spotlight and attract a lot of attention from visitors in China. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Siberian tigers are seen at a local forest safari park in Qinyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 29, 2022. While the Year of the Tiger approaches, tigers in zoos are in the spotlight and attract a lot of attention from visitors in China. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

