Folk artist in Sichuan creates lifelike tiger-themed stone paintings

People's Daily Online) 17:09, March 04, 2022

Photo shows lifelike tiger-themed stone paintings. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Bin)

Lei Wenbin, an outstanding folk artist in Neijiang city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province has created more than 20 vivid paintings featuring tigers in different postures on stones this year.

Among these paintings, no two tigers are identical, and the tigers adopt different postures, such as a tiger ascending a mountain, a tiger going down a mountain, and a tiger lying on the ground.

Considering the shape, colors and natural texture of the stones, the 54-year-old artist ingeniously integrated these lifelike tiger paintings with these stones.

“By creating these tiger-themed stone paintings, I would like to extend my best wishes to the motherland and the people. I wish the motherland prosperity and the people more happiness,” Lei said.

Lei is also a third-generation inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of eggshell painting in Neijiang city. He learned eggshell painting and stone painting from his grandfather and father starting in his childhood.

