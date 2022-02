We Are China

Siberian tigers play in snow in SW China

Ecns.cn) 14:40, February 23, 2022

Two Siberian tigers have a good time in the snow at Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 22 , 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

