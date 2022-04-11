Home>>
Farmers minimize COVID-19 impact on spring sowing in NE China
(CGTN) 10:37, April 11, 2022
China is fighting its biggest wave of domestic COVID-19 cases since the initial outbreak in 2020. This round of outbreak has occurred when many of the country's agricultural provinces are preparing for their crucial spring planting season.
In Jilin Province, Changchun and Jilin – the hardest-hit cities in China's northeast – will issue passes to farmers who wish to return to their villages for spring farming in accordance with a work plan issued by the provincial leading group for epidemic prevention and control.
