Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence

People's Daily Online) 17:05, April 21, 2022

A young painter has drawn a lifelike image of a huge golden carp on a piece of land located on an island in the middle of the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province. Alongside the golden carp, images of children playing on the ground can also be seen, which conveys the theme of harmonious co-existence between mankind and nature.

Photo shows a lifelike image of a huge golden carp painted by Zhang Hao on a piece of land located on an island in the middle of the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The whole painting covers an area of about 6,000 square meters. While producing the work, the artist, Zhang Hao, worked with his team members to divide the land up into more than 200 grid squares to conveniently plan out how to draw the image. They also flew a drone to a height of 110 meters in an attempt to take a better look at the overall picture and then worked to repeatedly correct any imperfections as they went using this birds-eye view. Moreover, the pigments they used to produce the artwork were environmentally friendly.

Zhang developed a fondness for art starting in his childhood. After graduating from the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, he became a mural painter. Over the past nearly 10 years, the man has created nearly 1,000 large paintings by making use of urban public spaces.

Zhang has kicked off a project in which he will paint 100 paintings featuring Yangtze finless porpoises in cities located along the Yangtze River, all in a bid to showcase China’s achievements in protecting the ecosystem of the Yangtze River.

Photo shows a painting featuring Yangtze finless porpoises that was created by Zhang Hao on the wall of a building. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Photo shows a landscape painting created by Zhang Hao. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

