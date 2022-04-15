Home>>
Children experience rice transplanting in Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 15:24, April 15, 2022
Children experience transplanting rice seedlings under the guidance of teachers at a kindergarten at Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Chunliang)
The children will track the whole process of rice breeding, sowing and harvesting, which will help them learn not to waste food.
