Friday, April 15, 2022

Children experience rice transplanting in Jiangxi

(Ecns.cn) 15:24, April 15, 2022

Children experience transplanting rice seedlings under the guidance of teachers at a kindergarten at Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Chunliang)

The children will track the whole process of rice breeding, sowing and harvesting, which will help them learn not to waste food.


Photos

