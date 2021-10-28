Home>>
County in E China’s Anhui promotes planting of superior rice varieties
(People's Daily Online) 16:52, October 28, 2021
|Farmers select rice seeds at a provincial-level modern agricultural demonstration base in Baihu town, Lujiang county, east China’s Anhui province, on Oct. 26. (Photo/Zuo Xuechang)
Lujiang county in east China’s Anhui province has been promoting the planting of superior rice varieties to ensure a stable and high yield and boost the rural vitalization drive of the locality.
During the process, the county has been actively cooperating with Anhui Agricultural University and other institutes in conducting relevant experiments and research at a provincial-level modern agricultural demonstration base in Baihu town under its jurisdiction.
