Monday, October 25, 2021

Perennial rice 'Yunda 107' sees first harvest in Yunnan terraces

(Ecns.cn) 11:36, October 25, 2021

Local villagers put newly harvested rice into a machine for preliminary sieving in Nansa Village, Hani, Yi and Dai Autonomous County, Yuxi City, Yunnan Province, Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

The yield of Yunda 107, a perennial rice variety planted on terraces in Nansa village, was tested on Sunday. Perennial rice can be harvested for successive regrowth seasons across years, maintaining a relatively stable yield and greatly reducing labor input.


