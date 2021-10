We Are China

Farmers harvest rice in Jilin City, Jilin

Xinhua) 09:57, October 13, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows a farmer operating a rice harvester in Wanchang Town of Yongji County in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

