Farmers busy harvesting wine grapes in Ningxia
(Xinhua) 09:09, October 20, 2021
Workers sort grapes in a wine chateau at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2021. Farmers here are busy picking up wine grapes during the harvest season in the vineyards. With abundant sunshine, rich irrigation and an appropriate climate, Ningxia's vast barren Gobi Desert is deemed the "golden zone" for growing wine grapes. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
