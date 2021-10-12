Company starts heating equipment maintenance work for upcoming heating season in Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:14, October 12, 2021

The staff of Xixia thermoelectric company monitor the operation of the equipment in the central control room in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2021. The company started heating equipment maintenance work for the upcoming heating season. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

