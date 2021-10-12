Home>>
Company starts heating equipment maintenance work for upcoming heating season in Ningxia
(Xinhua) 09:14, October 12, 2021
The staff of Xixia thermoelectric company monitor the operation of the equipment in the central control room in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2021. The company started heating equipment maintenance work for the upcoming heating season. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Local authorities make efforts to promote chrysanthemums industry in Ningxia
- Photo story: growing wine grapes at foothills of Helan Mountain in Ningxia
- Int'l wine culture, tourism expo kicks off in China's Ningxia
- In pics: cantaloupe farm in Lingwu, NW China
- In pics: cow breeding farm in Ningxia, NW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.