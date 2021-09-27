Int'l wine culture, tourism expo kicks off in China's Ningxia

Photo taken on Sept. 25, 2021 shows the venue of the first China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The first China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo is held from Sept. 25 to 27. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

YINCHUAN, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The first China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo opened online and offline on Sunday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, among other authorities, the expo has attracted 183 vineyards and wine-related enterprises from around the world.

Themed "Chinese Wine: a Marvel to the World," the event is scheduled to feature six main activities, including an international wine contest, an exhibition of wine-manufacturing equipment, and forums on wine production, wine culture and wine tourism.

At the ceremony, Pau Roca Blasco, director general of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) extended his best wishes for the opening of the expo via video link.

The establishment of the National Open Development Comprehensive Pilot Zone for the Grape and Wine Industry, decided upon by the national authorities of China, has become a method of promotion and an engine for the development of the region, and is also recognition of Ningxia's status as the wine capital of China, he said.

In July this year, the pilot zone, the first of its kind in China, was set up in Ningxia with the objective of turning the region into China's Bordeaux.

Over the years, Ningxia has grown into a major wine-making region in China. It has 211 wineries -- completed or under construction -- with an annual output of 130 million bottles of wine.

