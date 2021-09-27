Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opens in central China

September 27, 2021

A staff member walks past the exhibition area of Pilot Zone for In-depth China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation during the second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 26, 2021. The four-day event, online and offline, themed "New Start, New Opportunities, and New Accomplishments," has attracted nearly 900 enterprises from nearly 40 African countries and China, according to the organizers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

CHANGSHA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened Sunday in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

The four-day event, online and offline, themed "New Start, New Opportunities, and New Accomplishments," has attracted nearly 900 enterprises from nearly 40 African countries and China, according to the organizers.

The expo features exhibitions of the fruits of China-African economic cooperation, African brand commodities and specialty products such as coffee and nuts, with forums on cooperation in areas such as food and agricultural products, healthcare industry, financing, infrastructure and the private sector.

The event has a total exhibition area of 94,000 square meters this year. Algeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Senegal are the guest countries of honor.

First launched in 2019, the expo is a major platform for strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries.

