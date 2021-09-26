Home>>
Light of Internet Expo opens in E China's Wuzhen
(Ecns.cn) 13:08, September 26, 2021
A visitor experience VR (virtually reality) glass during the Light of Internet Expo of the 2021 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, East China’s Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2021. (China News Service/Xu Shaofeng)
The Light of Internet Expo of 2021 World Internet Conference(WIC) is scheduled to be held from Sept. 26 to 28 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province.
