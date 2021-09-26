Int'l cultural expo, tourism festival on Silk Road held in NW China

People visit an exhibition of the duplications of Dunhuang overseas fine cultural relics in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 24, 2021. The exhibition is one of the main exhibitions of the 5th China Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo and the 10th Dunhuang Tour-Silk Road International Tourism Festival, which kicked off Friday in Dunhuang, a major hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China's Gansu Province. A total of 200 replicas of Dunhuang's cultural relics scattered overseas were displayed. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

