Int'l cultural expo, tourism festival on Silk Road open in NW China

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2021 shows artists performing at the opening ceremony of the 5th China Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo and the 10th Dunhuang Tour-Silk Road International Tourism Festival in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

LANZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 5th China Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo and the 10th Dunhuang Tour-Silk Road International Tourism Festival kicked off Friday in Dunhuang, a major hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The three-day Expo and Festival feature summit conferences, cultural forums, exhibitions and art performances such as "Xuanzang's Pilgrimage," a musical drama about the legendary Chinese monk's journey along the Silk Road in the 7th century.

More than 2,000 years ago, the ancient Silk Road opened up cultural and economic exchanges among countries, which promoted the continuous development of human civilization through opening up and mutual learning, Zhang Xu, vice minister of culture and tourism, said at the opening ceremony Friday.

He added that through holding the events, China hopes to further strengthen both official and non-governmental cooperation on people-to-people exchanges between countries along the Belt and Road, so as to contribute to building a community of shared future.

The Republic of Korea (ROK) serves as the guest of honor this year. Hwang Hee, the ROK's minister of culture, sports and tourism, said via videolink that the Expo, held in the center of the brilliant Silk Road culture, reminds people of the immeasurable importance of cultural exchanges in human history.

The ROK looks forward to seeing coexistence of all cultures of the world and is willing to further promote the cultural exchanges and cooperation based on cutting-edge digital technology and online platforms, Hwang added.

More than 200 representatives of countries and regions and international organizations, including officials, diplomats and experts, are attending the events online or offline.

