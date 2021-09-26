First China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo kicks off

Xinhua) 09:42, September 26, 2021

A visitor selects wine at the first China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 25, 2021. The first China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo is held from Sept. 25 to 27. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)