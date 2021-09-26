Home>>
NW China's Ningxia holds int'l wine culture, tourism expo
(Xinhua) 08:51, September 26, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 25, 2021 shows the venue of the first China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The first China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo is held from Sept. 25 to 27. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
