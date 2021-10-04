Home>>
Local authorities make efforts to promote chrysanthemums industry in Ningxia
Farmers pick chrysanthemums in Lingsha Township of Pingluo County, Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2021. Farmers are busy in harvesting chrysanthemums recently in Lingsha Township. Local authorities have introduced traditional Chinese medicine manufacturers to promote the development of chrysanthemums industry with integration of planting, processing and sales. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
