Home>>
In pics: cow breeding farm in Ningxia, NW China
(Xinhua) 08:46, September 10, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2021 shows the view of a cow breeding farm in Shajiang Village of Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Terrace fields in Ningxia form spectacular scenery in early autumn
- Combination of green planting and fishery breeding system developed in Helan County, Ningxia
- 5th China-Arab States Expo opens in NW China
- Ningxia starts to administer vaccines to teenagers aged between 12 and 14
- Over 1,000 enterprises to attend 5th China-Arab States Expo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.