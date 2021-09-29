Photo story: growing wine grapes at foothills of Helan Mountain in Ningxia

Xinhua) 08:44, September 29, 2021

Workers take a tractor to another vineyard in Minning Township of Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 24, 2021. At around 3 a.m., the foothills of Helan Mountain in Ningxia are illuminated by headlamps worn by farmers ready to pick grapes in the vineyards here. The low temperature at night helps retain the aroma and flavor of grapes, and therefore ensures the quality of wine. In the past, the foothills of Helan Mountain were strewn with barren lands. But now, thanks to abundant sunshine, adequate irrigation and favorable climate, the area has become a "golden zone" for the growth of wine grapes. The wine and grape industry has pillared Ningxia's sustainable economic development, providing more than 120,000 jobs. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)