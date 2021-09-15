Grape industry boosts local economy in Deqin, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 16:18, September 15, 2021

A woman harvests grapes in Deqin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 14, 2021. The grape industry has helped promote the rural development and increase the incomes of the locals. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

