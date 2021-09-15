Home>>
Grape industry boosts local economy in Deqin, China's Yunnan
(Xinhua) 16:18, September 15, 2021
A woman harvests grapes in Deqin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 14, 2021. The grape industry has helped promote the rural development and increase the incomes of the locals. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Grape planting promoted to increase growers' incomes in Xinjiang's Huocheng county
- The grapes of wealth: a glimpse into Xinjiang’s agricultural industries
- Egypt's table grape exports grow as global demand increases
- Grape harvest helps alleviate poverty in Guangxi
- Grape leaves become commodity hot in Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.