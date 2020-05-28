Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 28, 2020
Grape harvest helps alleviate poverty in Guangxi

(People's Daily Online)    10:20, May 28, 2020
A farmer beams at the sight of his grape harvest.

Since this spring, Wuzhou city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region has been engaged in both agriculture and epidemic prevention, focusing on the production of featured fruits and helping to lift local people out of poverty.

Currently, there is over 890,000 mu (about 59,333 hectares) of fruit planting area in Wuzhou city. So far this year, fruit output has reached 77,000 tons, representing a year-on-year growth of 613.3 percent. The main varieties include peach, plum, loquat and grape.

 


