In pics: autumn scenery at Haba Lake nature reserve in Ningxia
(Xinhua) 08:29, October 19, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2021 shows the autumn scenery at Haba Lake nature reserve of Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Photos
