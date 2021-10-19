We Are China

In pics: autumn scenery at Haba Lake nature reserve in Ningxia

Xinhua) 08:29, October 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2021 shows the autumn scenery at Haba Lake nature reserve of Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

