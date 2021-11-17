Seawater rice sees bumper harvest in N China's Tianjin

Ecns.cn) 11:32, November 17, 2021

Workers harvest seawater rice developed by the late scientist Yuan Longping and his team at a planting base in Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin municipality, Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Tong Yu)

The rice field, at around 1,500 mu (100 hectares), saw a bumper harvest this year, marking an initial success in the trial cultivation phase of the "seawater rice" project.

