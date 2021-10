Farmers embrace harvest in Yujiaba Village, Jiangsu

Xinhua) 09:25, October 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2021 shows reapers working in a field in Yujiaba Village of Shizong Township in Tongzhou District, Nantong City of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)