We Are China

Maple leaves turn red in Jiangsu

Ecns.cn) 16:51, October 27, 2021

Maple leaves in Qingyan Park turn red after the autumn rain in Huaian City, East China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 26, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Changguo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)