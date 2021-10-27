Autumn scenery of Enshi Grand Canyon

Ecns.cn) 13:12, October 27, 2021

Photo shows the autumn scenery of Enshi Grand Canyon in China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yan Peng)

Enshi Grand Canyon is known as the "natural museum of Karst topography," attracting many tourists. In recent years, Enshi Grand Canyon Scenic Area has developed the surrounding catering, accommodation, shopping and other related industries, helping local farmers to increase their income.

