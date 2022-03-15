Miao women make Batik painting in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 09:23, March 15, 2022

Villagers draw batik patterns at a workshop in Gulin County, Luzhou City, Sichuan Province. Batik, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group has a history of more than 2,000 years. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Chuanfu)

