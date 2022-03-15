Home>>
Miao women make Batik painting in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 09:23, March 15, 2022
Villagers draw batik patterns at a workshop in Gulin County, Luzhou City, Sichuan Province. Batik, a craft inherited through generations among the Miao ethnic group has a history of more than 2,000 years. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Chuanfu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Enchanted winter scenery of Barkol, NW China's Xinjiang in early spring
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
Related Stories
- Pic story: Miao girl embraces her new semester in Guizhou
- Central China uncovers ancient street market depicted in world-renowned painting
- Chinese fishmonger pursues dream as painting hobbyist while supporting his family
- Junior high school students in Yunnan create 17-meter-long painting in salute to ancient Chinese masterpiece
- Shanghainese man creates 10-meter-long painting themed on Year of the Tiger using traditional electric iron techniques
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.