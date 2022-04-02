Bed-ridden artist lightens her life by painting

(People's Daily App) 15:22, April 02, 2022

Born in a village in Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi province in 1978, Zhang Junli was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis when she was six. She became totally paralyzed at eight and has been completely bedridden since then.

However, she has never given up on herself. With a paintbrush wedged between her paralyzed fingers, She indulged herself in oil painting and let her imagination run wild.

She not only found the meaning of life through painting, but also earned a reliable living to support her family. Her personal exhibition is being prepared.

Zhang used painting to fight her fate and has inspired millions of Chinese people with her courage and perseverance.

(Video Source: Kuaishou)

