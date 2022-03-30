Home>>
Have fun with DIY rubber stamps
(People's Daily App) 15:47, March 30, 2022
Rubber stamping is a craft for creatives and non-creatives alike. With just a few simple supplies you can make your own rubber stamps!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
