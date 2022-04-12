Shan Ze brings legendary beings and mythic beasts to life in his paintings

(People's Daily App) 10:01, April 12, 2022

The Classic of Mountains and Seas, or Shan Hai Jing, is a Chinese book dating back 2,400 years. Featuring geography, folklore, and a wealth of legends and fairy tales, it is often regarded as a primary source on Chinese mythology. For thousands of years, the book has been an object of study.

Li Yifan, better known by his pseudonym Shan Ze, is devoted to bringing this mythology to life with his brushes.

Born in 1991 in Luzhou, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Shan Ze is a painter specializing in drawing mythic beasts, gods and goddesses from ancient times.

With the combination of a rich imagination and an old-fashioned style, his works have earned him more than 1 million followers on social media.

Inspired by Shan Hai Jing, he recreates more than 160 beings and creatures in his art book Guan Shan Hai, such as a phoenix, heavenly generals and god with a human head and a snake body.

(Source: The Global People magazine)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)