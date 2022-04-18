Home>>
Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
(People's Daily Online) 17:48, April 18, 2022
|Photo shows the scenery along the Grand Canal in Tongzhou district, Beijing. The 40-kilometer-long Beijing section of the Grand Canal opened up to navigation for tourism purposes in June 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Lu Yang)
The 1,790-kilometer-long Grand Canal is the longest man-made waterway in the world, stretching from Beijing to Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province.
With a history of more than 2,000 years, the canal was first constructed during the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BCE) and was greatly expanded during the Sui Dynasty (581-618 CE).
An artery between the north and south of the country, the canal has played an important role in promoting economic and cultural development and exchanges in regions along the waterway, especially in terms of the development of industry and agriculture.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of Lingqu Canal in Guangxi, one of world's oldest and most well-preserved artificial canals
- China mulls two canals to link Yangtze, Pearl rivers
- China's naval fleet goes through the Kiel Canal for the first time
- China to establish 50 factories near Suez canal
- Panama Canal expansion to boost China-LatAm infrastructure cooperation: Chinese official
- Nation denies report of canal agreement
- Xinhua Insight: A canal runs through it
- Water hyacinth covers canal in E China
- China's new grand canal begins quenching thirsty north
- Beautiful scenery along China’s Grand Canal
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.