View of Lingqu Canal in Guangxi, one of world's oldest and most well-preserved artificial canals

Xinhua) 10:44, April 10, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows Lingqu Canal in Xing'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Lingqu, one of the world's oldest and most well-preserved artificial canals, was inscribed on the World Heritage Irrigation Structures in 2018. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

