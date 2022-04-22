Home>>
Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China’s Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 16:32, April 22, 2022
|A flock of silver pheasants forage inside a forested area at the Yishan nature reserve located in Wuning county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Liu Shiping)
A rare scene of a flock of silver pheasants has recently been captured by a photographer at the Yishan nature reserve, in Wuning county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province.
The silver pheasant is a species under second-class state protection in China. In recent years, the birds have been spotted more frequently in Wuning, reflecting the county's progress in stepping up efforts to protect the local ecological environment.
