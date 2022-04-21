Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang

A seeding machine guided by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System works in a cotton field in a farm of a division of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 19, 2022.

According to estimates from the China Cotton Association, there will be 37.57 million mu (about 2.5 million hectares) of cotton plantation areas in Xinjiang in 2022, increasing 2 percent compared to 2021.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that cotton output in Xinjiang topped 5.1 million tonnes last year, accounting for 89.5 percent of the country's total cotton output. Moreover, the region has ranked first in China for more than 20 years in total cotton output, per-unit yield, planting area, and commodity allocation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This spherical panorama taken with a drone on April 19, 2022 shows a farming machine working in a cotton field in a farm of a division of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a seeding machine guided by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System working in a cotton field in a farm of a division of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Farming machines work in a cotton field in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2022 shows a farming machine working in a cotton field in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a seeding machine guided by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System working in a cotton field in a farm of a division of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A seeding machine guided by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System works in a cotton field in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 18, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a seeding machine guided by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System working in a cotton field in a farm of a division of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a cotton field covered by mulching film in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2022 shows a farming machine working in a cotton field in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows a farming machine working in a cotton field in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows a farming machine working in a cotton field in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a seeding machine guided by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System working in a cotton field in a farm of a division of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A farming machine works in a cotton field in Shawan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 17, 2022.

