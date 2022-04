We Are China

Salix planting underway at eco-tourism area in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:31, April 19, 2022

Workers prepare to plant salix at an eco-tourism area in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A worker transfers salix saplings at an eco-tourism area in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Workers plant salix at an eco-tourism area in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Workers plant salix at an eco-tourism area in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A worker prepares to plant salix at an eco-tourism area in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

