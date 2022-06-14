Grass thrives around Three Gorges Reservoir after water-level drops

Ecns.cn) 13:44, June 14, 2022

Scene of grass stretches in the water-level fluctuation zone of the Three Gorges Reservoir area in Fuling county, Chongqing, June 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

As the water level of the Yangtze River dropped, dense grass has grown in the water-level-fluctuation zone of the Yangtze River in Chongqing.

Cattle graze in the grass covered fluctuation zone of the Three Gorges Reservoir area in Fuling county, Chongqing, June 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

