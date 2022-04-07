Home>>
Where to for a night view in Chongqing?
(People's Daily App) 15:26, April 07, 2022
If you are looking for the ideal angle to enjoy a beautiful night view, the 28-story skyscraper of Agricultural Bank of China Chongqing Branch is an option.
(Produced by Fei Fan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
