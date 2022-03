We Are China

In pics: Garden Expo park in Chongqing

Xinhua) 15:56, March 21, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows the Garden Expo park in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows the Garden Expo park in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows the Garden Expo park in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows the Garden Expo park in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows the Garden Expo park in Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)