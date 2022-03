We Are China

Village in Chongqing shrouded in advection fog

Ecns.cn) 15:13, March 08, 2022

Beautiful landscape of the Wine Town shrouded in heavy advection fog near the Yangtze River in Fuling district, Chongqing, March 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Xiaoyong)

