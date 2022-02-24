Languages

Archive

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Home>>

High-altitude project in Chongqing attracts tourists to enjoy charming aerial view

(Ecns.cn) 13:18, February 24, 2022

Visitors pose for photo on a skyscraper in southwest China's Chongqing Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chao)

A high-altitude project on the skyscraper has attracted lots of tourists to enjoy the charming aerial view of the city.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories