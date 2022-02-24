We Are China

High-altitude project in Chongqing attracts tourists to enjoy charming aerial view

Ecns.cn) 13:18, February 24, 2022

Visitors pose for photo on a skyscraper in southwest China's Chongqing Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chao)

A high-altitude project on the skyscraper has attracted lots of tourists to enjoy the charming aerial view of the city.

