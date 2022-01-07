Home>>
Blast rocks canteen in China's Chongqing, casualties unknown
(Xinhua) 15:26, January 07, 2022
CHONGQING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- A blast rocked a canteen of a subdistrict office in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, about noon on Friday, local authorities said.
Witnesses said that about 20 people were having lunch in the canteen when the blast took place. Some injured people have been sent to hospital for treatment.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Chongqing has over 70,000 5G base stations in operation
- Mountain ski resort in Chongqing builds prosperous business thanks to snow sports craze
- Village factory links Chongqing with the world
- Machinery plant-turned cultural block revitalized after upgrading in Chongqing
- Chongqing Zoo holds naming ceremony for giant panda twins
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.