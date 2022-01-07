Blast rocks canteen in China's Chongqing, casualties unknown

Xinhua) 15:26, January 07, 2022

CHONGQING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- A blast rocked a canteen of a subdistrict office in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, about noon on Friday, local authorities said.

Witnesses said that about 20 people were having lunch in the canteen when the blast took place. Some injured people have been sent to hospital for treatment.

