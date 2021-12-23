Machinery plant-turned cultural block revitalized after upgrading in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:54, December 23, 2021

A staff member makes coffee at a coffee shop at a cultural block in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 22, 2021. Covering an area of over 40 mu (about 26,667 square meters), the machinery plant-turned cultural block has been revitalized after its upgrading. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A visitor (R) purchases a cup of juice at a cultural block in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 22, 2021. Covering an area of over 40 mu (about 26,667 square meters), the machinery plant-turned cultural block has been revitalized after its upgrading. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A visitor poses for a photo at a cultural block in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 22, 2021. Covering an area of over 40 mu (about 26,667 square meters), the machinery plant-turned cultural block has been revitalized after its upgrading. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Visitors tour a cultural block in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 22, 2021. Covering an area of over 40 mu (about 26,667 square meters), the machinery plant-turned cultural block has been revitalized after its upgrading. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2021 shows visitors touring a cultural block in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Covering an area of over 40 mu (about 26,667 square meters), the machinery plant-turned cultural block has been revitalized after its upgrading. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Visitors tour a cultural block in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 22, 2021. Covering an area of over 40 mu (about 26,667 square meters), the machinery plant-turned cultural block has been revitalized after its upgrading. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)