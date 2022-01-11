Chongqing airport sees record int'l cargo, mail throughput

Xinhua) 13:34, January 11, 2022

CHONGQING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The international cargo and mail throughput of Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality totaled 220,000 tonnes in 2021, up nearly 50 percent year on year, the airport said Tuesday.

This marks the first time that the figure has passed the 200,000-tonne milestone, maintaining the airport's top place in the western region in terms of international cargo and mail throughput.

The airport handled nearly 35.8 million passenger trips and more than 477,000 tonnes of cargo in 2021, up 2.4 percent and 15.9 percent year on year, respectively.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport launched five new international freight transport routes, expanding its reach to cities including Yekaterinburg, Brussels, Bangalore, Tokyo, and Dhaka last year.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)